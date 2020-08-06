German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GABC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GABC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.88, the dividend yield is 2.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GABC was $28.88, representing a -20.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.17 and a 22.68% increase over the 52 week low of $23.54.

GABC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). GABC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports GABC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.36%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

