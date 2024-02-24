German American Bancorp (GABC) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for German American Bancorp (NasdaqGS:GABC) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 33.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from the latest reported closing price of 31.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GABC is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 17,404K shares. The put/call ratio of GABC is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,424K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing a decrease of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 48.53% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,306K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 27.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 840K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 2.55% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 779K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 696K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

