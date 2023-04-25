German American Bancorp (GABC) Declares $0.25 Dividend

German American Bancorp said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $28.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GABC is 0.10%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 16,414K shares. The put/call ratio of GABC is 3.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for German American Bancorp is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 33.70% from its latest reported closing price of 28.99.

The projected annual revenue for German American Bancorp is 281MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,558K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,014K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 830K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 1.18% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 682K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIPSX - CHAMPLAIN SMALL COMPANY FUND ADVISOR SHARES holds 675K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares, representing an increase of 8.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GABC by 8.84% over the last quarter.

German American Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

