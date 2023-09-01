German American Bancorp (FRA:GAB) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 30.53

The average one-year price target for German American Bancorp (FRA:GAB) has been revised to 30.53 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 29.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.95 to a high of 32.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from the latest reported closing price of 25.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in German American Bancorp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAB is 0.07%, a decrease of 31.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 16,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,500K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,149K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,019K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 292.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 24.02% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 729K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAB by 12.66% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 682K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

