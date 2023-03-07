German American Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GABC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.53, changing hands as low as $37.42 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GABC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.76 per share, with $41.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.53.

