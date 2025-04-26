GERMAN AMERICAN BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $GABC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GERMAN AMERICAN BAN ($GABC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $81,193,836 and earnings of $0.68 per share.

GERMAN AMERICAN BAN Insider Trading Activity

GERMAN AMERICAN BAN insiders have traded $GABC stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GABC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIANE B MEDLEY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $39,210

ZACHARY W BAWEL has made 5 purchases buying 257 shares for an estimated $10,485 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACK SHEIDLER has made 6 purchases buying 218 shares for an estimated $8,946 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN J ELLSPERMANN has made 4 purchases buying 142 shares for an estimated $5,946 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINA M RYAN has made 2 purchases buying 62 shares for an estimated $2,549 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS W SEGER has made 2 purchases buying 57 shares for an estimated $2,549 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RONNIE R STOKES purchased 43 shares for an estimated $1,699

GERMAN AMERICAN BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of GERMAN AMERICAN BAN stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GERMAN AMERICAN BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GABC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

