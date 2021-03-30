Companies
QELL

German air taxi startup Lilium to float via $3.3 bln reverse merger

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

German flying taxi startup Lilium said on Tuesday it would float on the U.S. stock market via a reverse merger with Qell Acquisition Corp, a blank-cheque acquisition company, in a deal valuing the combined company at $3.3 billion.

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German flying taxi startup Lilium said on Tuesday it would float on the U.S. stock market via a reverse merger with Qell Acquisition Corp QELL.O, a blank-cheque acquisition company, in a deal valuing the combined company at $3.3 billion.

Munich-based Lilium is in a race with other aviation startups to deploy battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically, offering a new way for travellers to beat urban traffic and hop between cities.

It joins U.S. rival Joby in merging with a listed shell company to raise fresh capital at multi-billion-dollar valuations, on top of hefty funding already raised from venture capital backers.

Lilium said the combination with Qell, led by Barry Engle, the former president of General Motors North America GM.N, would support its objective of launching commercial operations in 2024.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QELL GM RTP PLTR AIR

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular