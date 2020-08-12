German agency does not expect COVID vaccine in autumn, withdraws report

Germany's public health agency does not expect a COVID-19 vaccine to be available by the autumn, an agency spokeswoman said, withdrawing a report it issued earlier on Wednesday, which she said had been published in error.

The document, which has now been removed from the Robert Koch Institute's website, was an out-of-date version of a document being worked on by the agency, she added.

