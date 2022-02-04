German 5-year yield turns positive as traders price in 50 bps of ECB hikes in 2022

Feb 4 (Reuters) - German and Dutch five-year bond yields turned positive for the first time since 2018 on Friday as traders continued to ramp up bets on rate hikes this year following the European Central Bank's hawkish turn a day earlier.

ECB president Christine Lagarde chose not to repeat her past comment that a 2022 rate hike is very unlikely at the bank's policy meeting press conference.

Sources after the meeting told Reuters that a decision to dial back stimulus now looks likely in March, starting with a faster-than-expected draw down of the bank's bond purchases.

Germany's five-year yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2018, and was up 10 bps on the day by 0756 GMT. DE5YT=RR

The Dutch five-year yield rose above 0% for the first time since November 2018. NL5YT=RR

Shorter-dated bonds continued to bear the brunt of the sell-off on Friday as traders ramped up their bets on rate hikes from the ECB.

Money markets moved to price in a first, 10 basis-point rate hike by June 2022 and 50 bps worth of hikes by December. IRPR

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

