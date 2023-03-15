German 2023 wheat and rapeseed crops forecast to fall

Adds detail, comment

HAMBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany's 2023 wheat crop is expected to fall 2.3% on the year to 22.01 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives DRV said in its first harvest estimate on Wednesday.

The association forecast Germany's 2023 winter rapeseed crop is seen declining 1.1% from last summer’s crop to 4.23 million tonnes.

The main reasons for the expected fall include reduced planted area with increased competition for land for other uses and rising weather risks due to the impact of climate change, the association said.

Germany is the European Union’s second largest wheat producer after France and in many years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for edible oil and biodiesel production.

German farmers are estimated to have cut wheat sowings for harvesting this summer by 2.5% on the year to 2.89 million hectares, it said.

The country is losing about 30,000 hectares of agricultural land annually to housing and road building while increasing areas of farmland are also being used for photovoltaic installations to generate solar power, the association said.

Germany has suffered repeated summer heatwaves and drought in recent years.

The association said the optimum weather which in past years enabled bumper harvests "belongs to the past".

German farmers are estimated to have raised winter rapeseed sowings for harvesting this summer by 7.5% on the year to 1.16 million hectares as they turned away from wheat, it said. But rapeseed crop yields are forecast to fall.

The winter barley crop, for animal feed, will fall 0.7% to 9.16 million tonnes, the association said.

The spring barley crop, often used for beer and malt production, will fall 11.6% to 1.74 million tonnes after sowings were cut.

The maize (corn) crop will be little changed on last year, up 0.2% at 3.84 million tonnes, it said.

