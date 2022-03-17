German 2022 wheat and rapeseed harvests seen up

Adds details

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop will increase 5.8% on the year to 22.61 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its first harvest estimate on Thursday.

It forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop to rise 11.6% from last summer’s crop, to 3.90 million tonnes after an increase of 8.6% in the area planted.

Germany is a major exporter of wheat and good crops would help offset disruption to world supplies from fighting in Ukraine that has hit Ukrainian and Russian supplies, traders say.

Grain importers worldwide are grappling with surging prices after a sudden halt in exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction in those from Russia after the conflict, which Moscow terms a "special operation", closed ports. GRA/

German grain had developed well after a mild winter without major frost damage to crops, the association said. But crops are not winter hardened and some could be vulnerable to late season frosts.

But the association said cuts in fertiliser supplies caused by sanctions against major producer Russia left German farmers facing fertiliser costs up to four times as high as last year.

"This could mean negative impacts on crop size and quality," it added.

Germany is the European Union’s second largest wheat producer after France and in many years the EU’s largest producer of rapeseed, Europe’s main oilseed for production of edible oil and biodiesel.

Germany's winter barley crop, used mostly for animal feed, will fall 0.4% on the year to 8.85 million tonnes following a reduction in sowing, the association said.

The spring barley crop, used for beer and malt production, will increase 13.3% after an expansion in sowing, to 1.72 million tonnes.

The grain maize (corn) crop will fall 7% to 4.13 million tonnes because of an expected reduction in yield, it said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

