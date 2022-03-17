German 2022 wheat and rapeseed harvests seen up

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany's 2022 wheat crop will increase 5.8% on the year to 22.61 million tonnes, the country's association of farm cooperatives said in its first harvest estimate on Thursday.

The association forecast Germany's 2022 winter rapeseed crop will rise 11.6% from last summer’s crop to 3.90 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

