German 2022 gas imports dropped 12.3%, Norway helped replace Russia - regulator

January 06, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany imported 1,449 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas in 2022, 12.3% less than a year earlier, as the withdrawal of Russian export supplies of fossil fuels triggered an energy crisis, the country's energy regulator said on Friday.

Norway took over from Russia as the number one supplier, accounting for 33% of the total volume, with Russia supplying 22%, the regulator said in a statement.

