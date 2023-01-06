German 2022 gas imports dropped 12.3%, Norway helped replace Russia - regulator

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Germany imported 1,449 terawatt hours (TWh) of natural gas in 2022, 12.3% less than a year earlier, as the withdrawal of Russian export supplies of fossil fuels triggered an energy crisis, the country's energy regulator said on Friday.

Norway took over from Russia as the number one supplier, accounting for 33% of the total volume, with Russia supplying 22%, the regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

