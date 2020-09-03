German 2-yr yields hit one-month low as euro zone services sector stalls

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Short-dated German bond yields dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday as a survey showed the euro zone's rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered in August.

Growth in the bloc's dominant service industry almost ground to a halt, suggesting the long road to recovery will be bumpy.

With oil prices LCOc1 dropping 2% on Wednesday and weak retail sales from Germany and private payrolls data from the United States undershooting expectations, investors retreated to the safety of government bonds.

"It's a weird situation where we see equities continue to perform at all-time highs, but we also have the unresolved COVID-19 situation fuelling demand for government bonds," said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk.

"Concern over Covid-19 and support from central banks are also keeping yields low," he added.

Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR dropped three basis points to -0.718%, its lowest level since Aug. 8, in early trades while longer-dated 10-year and 30-year Bund yields hit one-week lows. DE10YT=RR, DE30YT=RR

As of 1045 GMT, most euro zone bond yields across the spectrum were unchanged or slightly lower in what was a quiet day after Wednesday's drop in yields.

French yields remained flat after a strong set of auctions saw the country's debt agency raise 10.5 billion euros in an auction that included 30-year and 40-year bonds. While demand for the short-dated portion was particularly strong, the number of bids that came in for the longer-dated debt was also healthy.

With Germany recording strong demand for its inaugural 10-year Green bond on Wednesday, appetite for government debt appears extremely strong at the moment.

Final readings of IHS Markit's purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for the services sectors of France and Germany also showed a slight easing of the recovery.

France said on Thursday it plans to spend 100 billion euros ($118 billion) to pull its economy out of the slump. The stimulus equates to 4% of gross domestic product, meaning France is ploughing more public cash into its economy than any other big European country as a percentage of GDP.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.