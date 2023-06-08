German 2-year yield touches 3% for first time since March

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Germany's two-year government bond yield briefly rose to 3% on Thursday morning for the first time since the height of U.S. regional banking turmoil in March.

The policy-sensitive two-year yield DE2YT=RR rose as much as 2 basis points (bps) to 3%, its highest since March 15. It was last up 1 bp at 2.99%.

Global bond yields have jumped this week, after surprise rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada served as a reminder that policymakers still have further to go as they attempt to bring inflation down towards target.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

