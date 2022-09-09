German 2-year yield hits new 11-year high after ECB meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields jumped on Friday after the European Central Bank unanimously decided on a 75 bps rate hike and announced it would start paying interest on government deposits.

The central bank's action eased concerns that EU countries would shift the cash into government bonds, increasing a shortage of market collateral.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield rose 7.5 bps to its highest since July 2011 at 1.421%, after jumping by 24 bps the day before. DE2YT=RR

"The 75bp rate hike and the accompanying hawkish rhetoric underscore the new sense of urgency (in monetary tightening) that has gripped the ECB," Commerzbank analysts said.

Germany's 10-year yield rose 7.5 bps to 1.78%, at its highest level since mid-June. DE10YT=RR

French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation will stay high next year and should be brought back around 2% by 2024.

Deutsche Bank said on Friday it expected the European Central Bank to deliver another supersized interest rate increase in October.

Inflation is "painfully" high so the ECB must keep up the pace of interest rate rises even after two large, back-to-back hikes, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said.

The gap between the two-year euro swap rate and Germany's two-year yield was roughly stable at around 0.9% after falling more than 15 bps on Thursday. It rose to its highest since the euro zone debt crisis earlier this week at around 110 bps, based on Refinitiv data. EURAB6E2Y=, DE2YT=RR

"The challenge will be ensuring rates remain at levels that are consistent with the ECB's desired policy level given the ongoing excess liquidity environment," said Andrew Mulliner, head of global aggregate strategies at Janus Henderson.

The ECB "changed the remuneration of government deposits to ensure that short rates remain under control. It is a sign of how quickly the ECB has had to pivot in its approach," he added.

Italy's 10-year bond yield jumped 13 bps to its highest since mid-June at 4.073%, with the spread between Italian and German bond yields at 228 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

Analysts said ECB president Christine Lagarde's reiterating flexibility in Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments would support spread tightening.

The so-called first line of defence against fragmentation – PEPP reinvestments – provided significant support for the bond markets of Italy and Spain in July.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Jane Merriman)

