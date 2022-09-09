German 2-year yield hits fresh 11-year high after ECB meeting

Contributor
Stefano Rebaudo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Friday after the European Central Bank unanimously decided on a 75 bps rate hike and took steps to avoid an excessive widening of asset swap spreads.

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Friday after the European Central Bank unanimously decided on a 75 bps rate hike and took steps to avoid an excessive widening of asset swap spreads.

The ECB said on Thursday it would start remunerating government deposits to keep that cash from flooding an already crowded market, and ease a squeeze in bonds.

Germany’s 2-year government bond yield rose 7.5 bps to a fresh 11-year high at 1.399%, after jumping by 24 bps the day before. DE2YT=RR

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield jumped 13 bps to its highest since mid-June at 4.083%, with the spread between Italian and German bond yields at around 230 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

“The 75bp rate hike and the accompanying hawkish rhetoric underscore the new sense of urgency (in monetary tightening) that has gripped the ECB,” Commerzbank analysts said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John and John Stonestreet)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More