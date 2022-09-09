German 2-year yield hits fresh 11-year high after ECB meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Friday after the European Central Bank unanimously decided on a 75 bps rate hike and took steps to avoid an excessive widening of asset swap spreads.

The ECB said on Thursday it would start remunerating government deposits to keep that cash from flooding an already crowded market, and ease a squeeze in bonds.

Germany’s 2-year government bond yield rose 7.5 bps to a fresh 11-year high at 1.399%, after jumping by 24 bps the day before. DE2YT=RR

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield jumped 13 bps to its highest since mid-June at 4.083%, with the spread between Italian and German bond yields at around 230 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

“The 75bp rate hike and the accompanying hawkish rhetoric underscore the new sense of urgency (in monetary tightening) that has gripped the ECB,” Commerzbank analysts said.

