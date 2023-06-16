German 2-year bond yields hit fresh 3-month high after ECB

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 16 (Reuters) - German short-dated bond yields ticked down on Friday after hitting a three-month high on indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank that their tightening cycles were not over.

Money markets raised their bets on the ECB terminal rate to around 3.9%.

The Federal Reserve left rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

The ECB delivered a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) rate hike on Thursday, with president Christine Lagarde reiterating there was more ground to cover. It also reviewed to the upside its inflation forecasts leading some analysts to raise their projections for the ECB depo rate to peak at 4%.

Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR, particularly sensitive to changes in policy rate expectations, dropped 1.5 bps to 3.16% on Friday after hitting a 3-month high of 3.21%.

November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP rose to 3.81%, implying the ECB depo rate would peak around 3.9% by year-end.

"3.75% looks to be a floor for the policy rate, and we expect the ECB to follow July's hike with another one in September," said Paul Hollingsworth, chief Europe economist at BNP Paribas, citing the ECB's unexpected upward revision of its inflation forecasts.

"We continue to expect an extended pause thereafter, with the first cut unlikely to come before mid-2024," he added.

Analysts noted that the ECB claimed it remained data-dependent but was also clearly steering markets towards pricing in more tightening until core inflation is on a sustained trajectory, despite weaker economic conditions.

This creates some uncertainty about the level of the terminal rate and increases the risk of overtightening. As a result, money markets are currently pricing in a rate cut of around 25 bps by March-April next year. EUESTECBF=ICAP

ECB rate hikes may need to last beyond the summer break, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday, while Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn stressed the data-dependent approach of the central bank.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, dropped 2 bps to 2.48%.

ECB data on Friday showed its balance sheet was set to shrink by nearly half a trillion as banks will repay 29.46 billion euros of cash early in Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO) on top of the 447 billion euros of funds that are due to expire from a maturing TLTRO facility.

ECB President Christine Lagarde "did not seem to be worried about the impact of a large repayment on bank liquidity," said Reinhard Cluse, chief European economist at UBS.

"Although duration will likely remain under pressure, we expect Bund to hover around 2.5% over the next few months."

Italian bonds were slightly outperforming their peers with the 10-year yields IT10YT=RR fell 6 bps at 4.08%.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was at 158 bps, not far off the 14-month low of 156.8 reached the day before.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Conor Humphries)

