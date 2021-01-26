German 10-yr Bund yield drops to two-week low as Italian PM set to resign

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year government bond yield dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday on ongoing political turmoil in Italy and as stock markets fell in Asian trade on worries over U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will hand in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, Conte's office said, on hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell a basis point to a two-week low of -0.561% DE10YT=RR, while Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=RR were up slightly on the day at 0.655%.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.