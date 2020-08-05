German 10-year yields hit one-week high after data raises growth hopes

By Elizabeth Howcroft

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in a week on Wednesday and had their weakest session in more than three weeks after economic data pointed to a return to growth in the bloc.

Euro zone business activity returned to growth in July, with Wednesday's final Composite Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) at 54.9 in July, compared to June's 48.5 and the flash estimate of 54.8.

Italy's service sector returned to growth and services in Spain grew modestly for the second month in a row. But firms still shed jobs and faced an uncertain future.

European retail sales rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, with online shopping falling for the first time this year in June as consumers returned to physical stores.

Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields rose 5 basis points to a one-week high at -0.496%, leaving behind them the 2-1/2 month lows hit last week at -0.56%. DE10YT=RR That set the bonds on track for their weakest session since July 13.

"There has been a trend recently of PMIs and ISMs beating expectations and the market reacting to that," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

"I’m not sure this is really justified but this is a pattern that has been repeated for a few months now," he said.

Bouvet added that he expected the spread between rates in the United States and eurozone to widen, as Europe faces a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The rise in yields gained momentum as U.S. treasury yields rose after the Treasury said it would borrow more in the third quarter than previously anticipated.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield, which hit new five-month lows on Wednesday, was up 2 basis points in late trade to 1.04% IT10YT=RR.

European assets have become more appealing to investors as a 750 billion-euro ($882.68 billion) European Union recovery fund boosted sentiment towards the bloc and U.S. coronavirus cases surged.

The European Central Bank's chief economist, Philip Lane, downplayed a recent rebound in economic data on Tuesday and said that a full economic recovery would take a long time.

He said that the bank is committed to supporting the euro zone economy, by using bond purchases as its main tool.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)

Germany-Italy spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30sa2jT

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli editing by Larry King and Carmel Crimmins)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.