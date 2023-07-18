German 10-year yields fall to 2-week low on weak data, ECB remarks

By Stefano Rebaudo

July 18 (Reuters) - German long-dated government bond yields hit a fresh two-week low on Tuesday, as recent economic data and remarks from European Central Bank officials suggested the tightening cycle might be over soon.

Market bets on the ECB terminal rate have been stable at around 4%, but some analysts argued that the central bank might revise its inflation forecasts in September, leaving the deposit facility rate at 3.75%. The depo rate is 3.5%, and most analysts expect a 25 basis points (bps) hike next week.

Money markets price in around a 95% chance of a 25 bps hike next week, while there is just a 70% chance of a further rate rise in September. ECBWATCH

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, dropped 8 bps to 2.368%, its lowest level since July 3.

"China's weak data has been the main driver of the euro area's fixed-income markets yesterday and today," said Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen.

Data on Monday showed that Chinese gross domestic product grew 6.3% in the second quarter, below economists' forecast.

Also, news from the euro area has recently remained on the weak side.

The German economy may shrink by more this year than expected only a few weeks ago, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

Germany's economic output may shrink slightly this year due to the energy price shock and tightening financial conditions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

Deutsche Bank analysts recalled that ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel on Monday was cautious about a further tightening move in September, saying that "we will see what the data will tell us", a clearly data dependent tone from one of the most hawkish Governing Council members.

Another hawkish ECB governing council member, Klaas Knot, said in an interview on Tuesday that rate hikes beyond July are not certain.

Germany's two-year yields, the most sensitive to changes in policy rates, fell 8.5 bps to 3.17%.

December 2023 forwards on the ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP were at 3.86%, implying market expectations for a deposit facility rate of 3.96% by year-end.

Investors await UK inflation data due on Wednesday, which might provide further clues about the easing inflation narrative, which started last week when U.S. consumer prices showed their smallest annual increase in over two years in June.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR dropped by 15 bps to 4.07%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 164 bps.

Analysts don't see near-term risks for the Italian sovereign debt, as they estimate that Italy has already reached almost 70% of its funding objective for this year.

