German 10-year yield hits lowest since June 8 ahead as risk appetite fades

July 1 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield hit its lowest since June 8 on Friday on declining risk appetite and hopes that the bloc's inflation might peak soon after the German one cooled off unexpectedly in June.

Stocks fell, and the dollar rose on Friday, as investors have shifted from worrying about inflation to fearing a global recession.

Data released on Wednesday showed that German inflation dipped in June to 8.2%, while a poll of analysts had pointed to a reading of 8.8% in June.

Euro zone inflation data will be released later in the session.

"Risk-off sentiment dominated market trading for another session as recession fears grow," ING analysts said.

"Front end rates have taken the lead lower as central banks' tightening trajectories are reassessed," they added.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point (bps) to 1.35% after hitting its lowest since June 8 at 1.325%. DE10YT=RR

The German 2-year bond yield hit its lowest since June 2 at 0.584% DE2YT=RR.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Samuel Indyk)

