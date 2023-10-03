German 10-year yield heads back towards 12-year high

By Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond edged back towards last week's 12-year high on Tuesday as policymakers continued to rule out interest rate cuts in the face of stubbornly high inflation.

The German 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, was last up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.931%. On Thursday it reached 2.98%, its highest level since July 2011.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On Monday, the European Central Bank's vice president Luis de Guindos told the Financial Times it was premature to start talking about rate cuts, while the central bank's chief economist Philip Lane on Tuesday said rising wages were underpinning euro zone inflation.

U.S. policymakers have sounded even more hawkish, suggesting rate hikes could still be needed to bring inflation back down to the 2% target and that policy will need to stay restrictive for some time.

"Yields are significantly higher and the curve has been bear-steepening again," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.

"Markets are seeing this as an indication that interest rates are going to be staying higher for longer," Svendsen added.

Germany's policy-sensitive two-year yield DE2YT=RR was down 1.5 bps at 3.213%.

Markets are no longer pricing in any more rate hikes from the European Central Bank, with the first rate cut priced by July next year, LSEG data showed.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, was up 4.5 bps at 4.846%, just off its highest level in almost 11 years reached last week of 4.96%.

This pushed the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year yields, a gauge of risk premium for holding Italian debt over German, to 191 bps. On Friday it touched the psychological 200 basis points level for the first time since March as Italy cut its growth forecasts and hiked its budget deficit targets.

"The BTP-Bund spread is vital and this will be one of the biggest things for the next ECB meetings," Nordea's Svendsen said.

"If the spread stays here or even widens further, the ECB will struggle to let its PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) run-off."

The ECB is currently scheduled to reinvest cash from its maturing debt under the PEPP until the end of 2024 but with inflation remaining high, there have been growing calls from policymakers to end reinvestments sooner.

Focus in Italy was also on supply, with total retail orders for the new 5-year 'BTP Valore' bond IT000556539=MI at 5 billion euros ($5.24 billion), Milan bourse data showed on Tuesday.

"The first day uptake is comparable to last time which saw a total subscription of 18 billion euros," said Mohit Kumar chief economist for Europe at Jefferies.

"If the Valore take-up is north of 15 billion euros, it could be a positive boost for BTPs."

($1 = 0.9541 euros)

bund yield 031023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3RJjhap

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Christina Fincher and Bernadette Baum)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.