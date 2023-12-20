German 10-year yield drops below 2% as bond rally continues

By Alun John and Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell further on Wednesday on expectations of rate cuts next year, with Germany's 10-year yield dropping below 2% for the first time since March and the gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields hitting its narrowest since late June.

Germany's 10-year yield fell 3 basis points (bps) to 1.989%, DE10YT=RR. Thatleft the euro zone benchmark down 46 bps in December so far, which if maintained would be its biggest monthly fall in nearly a year and a half.

Behind the fall is slowing inflation in most major markets, supporting expectations that central banks will be cutting interest rates significantly next year.

British data showed that consumer inflation plunged to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, its lowest reading in two years, causing gilt yields to fall sharply with the 10-year down 10 basis points at 3.554% GB10YT=RR [GB/]

"The disinflationary process is more advanced than many thought across developed economies, catching markets by surprise," Kenneth Broux, senior strategist FX and rates at Societe Generale, said.

Markets are now pricing in more than 150 basis points of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank in 2024, a small increase on Wednesday, which analysts at Rabobank said was prompted by weaker than expected UK inflation data.

Italy's 10-year yield was last down 2 bps at 3.627%. It is down more than 60 bps this month, which would be its biggest monthly fall since 2013. IT10YT=RR

The recent large fall in Italian yields has helped further narrow the gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year government bond yields, to 157 basis points in early trading, its tightest since June. DE10IT10=RR

Two of the European Central Bank's more hawkish officials on Wednesday tried to push back against those rate-cut expectations.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel and his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot both said it was too early to declare victory against inflation.

"I would say to everyone who is speculating on an imminent interest rate cut: be careful, some people have already miscalculated that," Nagel said.

The drop in UK inflation took precedence, however, with shorter dated bonds also rallying. Germany's two-year yield was last down 3 bps at 2.484%, and the Italian equivalent down 3 bps at 3.035%. DE2YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

