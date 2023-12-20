German 10-year yield below 2% as government bond rally continues

By Alun John

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell further on Wednesday on expectations of rate cuts next year, with Germany's 10-year yield below 2% for the first time since March and the gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields at its narrowest since late June.

Germany's 10-year yield fell 5 basis points (bps) to 1.97%, DE10YT=RR, leaving the euro zone benchmark down 48 bps in December so far, which if maintained would be its biggest monthly fall in nearly a year and a half.

Behind the fall is slowing inflation in most major markets, supporting expectations that central banks will be cutting interest rates significantly next year.

"The disinflationary process is more advanced than many thought across developed economies, catching markets by surprise," said Kenneth Broux, senior strategist FX and rates at Societe Generale.

Markets are now pricing in more than 160 basis points of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank in 2024, a small increase on Wednesday, which analysts at Rabobank said was prompted by weaker than expected UK inflation data.

"We have an inkling that market participants have been unwilling to fight an increasing pricing in of cuts heading into year-end but, at a tactical level, this could well be reversed when participants return to their desks in 2024," they said.

British data showed that consumer inflation plunged to 3.9% from 4.6% in October, its lowest reading in two years, causing gilt yields to fall sharply with the 10 year down 10 basis points at 3.55% GB10YT=RRGB/

Italy's 10-year yield was last down 4 bps at 3.60%. It is down more than 60 bps this month, which would be its biggest monthly fall since 2013. IT10YT=RR

The recent large fall in Italian yields has helped further narrow the gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year government bond yields, to 156.7 basis points in early trading, its tightest since June. DE10IT10=RR

Shorter dated bonds also rallied, with the German two-year yield down 6 bps at 2.46%, and the Italian equivalent down 5 bps at 3.01%. DE2YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

