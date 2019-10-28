German 10-year government bond yield hits 3-month high

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to a three-month high on Monday as a selloff in safe-haven bond markets gathered pace after positive headlines on U.S./China trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

Having risen earlier in the day after the European Union granted Britain a three-month extension to exit the bloc, bond yields pushed higher.

The yield on the 10-year German bond rose to a three-month high at -0.325% and was up as much as 5 basis points on the day DE10YT=RR, in line with a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR.

