US Markets

German 10-year government bond yield hits 3-month high

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to a three-month high on Monday as a selloff in safe-haven bond markets gathered pace after positive headlines on U.S./China trade talks.

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield rose to a three-month high on Monday as a selloff in safe-haven bond markets gathered pace after positive headlines on U.S./China trade talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule but did not elaborate on the timing.

Having risen earlier in the day after the European Union granted Britain a three-month extension to exit the bloc, bond yields pushed higher.

The yield on the 10-year German bond rose to a three-month high at -0.325% and was up as much as 5 basis points on the day DE10YT=RR, in line with a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular