German 10-year Bund yield hits 2-week high before U.S. data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield hitting a 2-week high, ahead of U.S. inflation data which could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

Analysts said that U.S. data might turn out more crucial for markets than central bank meetings and supply announcements expected in the coming days. Commerzbank analysts noted that Germany's Finance Agency will announce the issuance calendar for 2023 on Wednesday.

The Fed and the ECB are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) interest on Wednesday and Thursday, slowing down from consecutive 75 bps increases.

Citi analysts recently said that in the context of the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting-by-meeting approach, the magnitude of this week’s rate hike will not carry much information for the subsequent path.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 3 bps to 1.965%, after hitting its highest level since Nov. 28 of 1.986%.

"A (U.S. inflation) core monthly print at 0.3% could take the edge off (Fed's chair Jerome) Powell’s hawkish tone, but we think it is a higher reading that would have the most market impact, as it would wrong-foot almost two months’ worth of bond rally," ING analysts said.

"The increase in yields already observed on Friday and yesterday might somewhat limit the upward move if CPI declines by less than expected," Unicredit analysts said.

U.S. producer prices increased a bit more than expected in November, but the underlying trend in inflation is moderating.

Meanwhile, Germany's consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.3% higher year-on-year in November, confirming preliminary figures.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR rose 2.5 bps to 3.85%, after reaching its highest since Nov. 30 at 3.872%. The spread between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields DE10IT10=RR was at 188 bps.

Germany's yield curve was not far off its deepest inversion since 1992. The gap between the 2-year and 10-year government bond yields DE2DE10=RR hit 30.1 bps on Tuesday. On Dec. 1 it reached -31.1 bps, the widest negative gap since October 1992.

Analysts said an inversion suggested that investors expect the ECB to pause its rate hikes or even cut them next year as inflation will start declining faster than expected or because the central bank wants to avoid deepening a recession.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Andrew Heavens)

