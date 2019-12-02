German 10-year bond yields at one-week high on new SPD leadership, China surveys

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German 10-government bond yields climbed to a one-week high on Monday as the Social Democrats chose new leaders, threatening the ruling German coalition.

The new leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD) are demanding a shift in policies, and several senior conservatives on Sunday ruled out talks to renegotiate a governing agreement.

"Whatever actually happens from here, this news will likely get markets excited about an easier path to more German fiscal policy in the future," Deutsche Bank strategists said in a note.

Benchmark German bond yields were higher across the board, with 10-year yields up 5 basis points at -0.303% DE10YT=RR in early European trading, leading a broader rise in European borrowing costs.

Adding to the upward pressure in government bond yields, upbeat China manufacturing surveys fuelled expectations that the world's second-biggest economy may have turned a corner.

Risky assets got help from the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index index, which rose to 51.8 in November from 51.7 in the previous month, the fastest expansion since December 2016.

"We had some fundamentally good data on China over the weekend that is raising hopes that we have seen the bottom of the economy for now," said Rene Albrecht, a rates strategist at DZ Bank.

The rise in German yields rippled over to the broader European bond market. Italian ten-year yields rose more than 5 bps at 1.3920%.

However, with no signs of a breakthrough in trade talks between China and the United States, analysts said further gains in bond yields may be capped.

Beijing's top priority in phase one of any trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, China's Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

