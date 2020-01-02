US Markets

German 10-year bond yield rises to 7-month high

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-month high on Thursday as trading in a new year got under way, with optimism over U.S./China trade relations denting the appeal of safe-haven assets.

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year bond yield rose to a seven-month high on Thursday as trading in a new year got under way, with optimism over U.S./China trade relations denting the appeal of safe-haven assets.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of a trade deal would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

This together with a decision by China's central bank on Wednesday to cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the economy, boosted investor sentiment.

That put bond markets on the back foot, with Germany's 10-year bond yield touching -0.166% DE10YT=RR - its highest level in seven months.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular