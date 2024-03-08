German 10-year bond yield on track for biggest weekly fall since mid-December

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Bund yield, the euro area's benchmark, was on track to record its biggest weekly fall since mid-December, with markets boosting their bets on rate cuts after the European Central Bank sounded more open to easing monetary policy.

The central bank kept borrowing costs at record highs at its policy meeting on Thursday while cautiously laying the ground to lower them later this year, saying it had made good progress in bringing down inflation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down 3.5 basis points (bps) at 2.26% on Friday and looked set to record a weekly fall of 15 bps.

Analysts said the ECB was growing in confidence that it could cut and send a strong signal for June, while the new inflation projections were on track to reach 2%.

French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau, considered a centrist on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council, said on Friday that interest rates would be lowered this spring, adding that "spring is from April until June 21".

ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards priced a 98% chance of a first rate cut by June EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP and less than a 20% chance of such a move in March EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP.

They currently priced 103 bps of rate cuts in 2024. EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP

The risk of the ECB rushing into a rate cut too early had eased, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday, while Austrian central bank governor Robert Holzmann, a prominent hawk, said the central bank may be preparing to cut interest rates.

Lithuanian central bank governor Gediminas Simkus, also seen as a policy hawk, said the ECB was very likely to cut rates in June while the chance of a move in April was "low".

Market participants label as hawks policymakers who advocate a tight monetary policy to control inflation, while doves focus more on economic growth and the labour market.

CAUTIOUS MOVES

"We continue to expect the ECB to move cautiously in 2024, most likely pausing in July after a cut in June and moving to an easing pace of 25bp per meeting from September," Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, said in a note.

"However, the subdued outlook for domestic demand, not least due to 'predictable policy transmission', and a more restrictive fiscal stance than in the U.S. point to further monetary easing into 2025," he added.

Markets were awaiting U.S. jobs data later in the session, which could provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve policy path.

"A report this Friday in line with the 200k consensus for the non-farm payrolls increase would certainly keep the Fed in its holding pattern and imply that rates remain vulnerable to upside moves," Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research Americas at ING, said in a note.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR was one bp lower at 3.59%.

The spread over Germany's 10-year yield DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries - at 132 bps. It hit 128.8 bps the day before, its lowest level since January 2022.

Analysts said appealing returns and lack of short-term political and economic risks supported demand for Italian bonds.

