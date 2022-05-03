German 10-year bond yield hits 1% for first time since June 2015

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 3 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit 1% for the first time since 2015 on Tuesday, as investors braced for interest rates in the United States and Britain to rise this week as major central banks ramp up their fight against high inflation.

Australia's central bank raised its cash rate by an unexpectedly large 25 basis points (bps) to 0.35%, the first hike in over a decade, and flagged more to come.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 2.5 bps at 0.988%, after rising above 1% to 1.016%. DE10YT=RR

The meeting of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee (FOMC) ends on Wednesday, while Bank of England (BoE) policymakers will gather on Thursday.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovered at 3% for a second straight day on Tuesday.

"A Fed's hawkish surprise involving a 75 basis points hike would mean that German bond yields might rise to 1.25% by the end of this week or early next week," Rohan Khanna, senior strategist at UBS, said.

Investors will also look at U.S. jobs data due on Thursday for market direction.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 3 bps to its highest since March 2020 of 2.9%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields widened one bps to 189.90. DE10IT10=RR

"So far, the widening of spreads has been reasonably orderly however, in case those dynamics become disorderly, we would expect new measures by the ECB to avoid fragmentation," Fabio Castaldi, senior fixed income strategist at Pictet, said.

He added "the target of 200 bps (for the Italian-German yield spread) was in sight."

Inflation was still the main subject for investors, with a market gauge of euro zone expectations at 2.45% after rising to 2.57% last week, the highest since 2012, according to European Central Bank (ECB) data. EUIL5YF5Y=R.

"It is telling that inflation break-evens moved back to their highs, defying the usually positive correlation with oil prices and equities," Commerzbank analysts flagged in a research note to customers.

"This makes sense as the Chinese lockdowns could mean more (core) inflation pressure down the road while the ECB could feel more restrained in its normalisation drive," they added.

Some of Shanghai's 25 million people came out for brief walks and grocery shopping on Tuesday after more than a month under a COVID lockdown.

Germany's 10-year break-even rates, the difference in yield between the inflation-linked and nominal debt of the same maturity, was at 2.72%, just off their highest since August 2010 of 2.77%. DE10YT=RRDE10YIL=RR

