German 10-year bond yield above 0% for first time since May 2019

Contributor
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Germany's 10-year bond yield rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019 on Wednesday, as expectations for tighter central banks policies continue to drive borrowing costs higher.

By 0708 GMT the 10-year bond yield, considered a benchmark for the whole euro zone, was up 2 basis points on the day at 0.006%. DE10YT=RR

Bund yields have risen as euro zone bond markets have sold off heavily in recent weeks with investors betting the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates as early as March, earlier than previously expected.

They are up over 30 bps since the start of December.

Unease as the European Central Bank plans to end its pandemic emergency bond purchases in March has also put upward pressure on bond yields.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters