Gerdau S.A. Secures ‘BBB’ Rating Amid Strong Performance

October 24, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Gerdau SA (GGB) has released an update.

Gerdau S.A., a major Brazilian steelmaker, has seen its credit rating upgraded to ‘BBB’ by S&P, reflecting its strong financial position despite challenging market conditions. The company’s robust cash flow and low leverage, coupled with strategic investments in efficiency and diversification, have contributed to this rating boost. With improved margins expected in Brazil and steady demand in North America, Gerdau is well-positioned for continued financial stability.

