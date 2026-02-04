Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt (GGB) Price Target Increased by 13.06% to 4.79

The average one-year price target for Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:GGB) has been revised to $4.79 / share. This is an increase of 13.06% from the prior estimate of $4.23 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.86 to a high of $6.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.57% from the latest reported closing price of $4.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGB is 0.19%, an increase of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.49% to 367,446K shares. The put/call ratio of GGB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 31,046K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,464K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 1.41% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 26,262K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,667K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 8.86% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 22,267K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aquamarine Financial holds 19,526K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,801K shares , representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 19,069K shares. No change in the last quarter.

