Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.96, the dividend yield is 14.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGB was $4.96, representing a -31.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.27 and a 40.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.52.

GGB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). GGB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports GGB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 383.33%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ggb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.