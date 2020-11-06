Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGB was $4.04, representing a -24.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.34 and a 144.85% increase over the 52 week low of $1.65.

GGB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as POSCO (PKX) and ArcelorMittal (MT). GGB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GGB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.22%, compared to an industry average of -20%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

