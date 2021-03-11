Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.019 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -29.63% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGB was $4.72, representing a -13.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.47 and a 186.06% increase over the 52 week low of $1.65.

GGB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). GGB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports GGB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 72.22%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

