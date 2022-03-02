Gerdau (GGB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gerdau S.A. (Symbol: GGB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.32, changing hands as high as $5.34 per share. Gerdau S.A. shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGB's low point in its 52 week range is $4.19 per share, with $7.2675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.33.

