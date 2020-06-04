Gerdau (GGB) in Focus: Stock Moves 10.6% Higher

Gerdau S.A. GGB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 47.6% in the past one-month time frame.



The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Tailored Brands. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Gerdau has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Gerdau S.A. Price

Gerdau S.A. price | Gerdau S.A. Quote

Investors interested in the Steel Producers industry may consider National Steel Company SID which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic



The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.