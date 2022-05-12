Gerdau (GGB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Gerdau (GGB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.28, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer had lost 17.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 13.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.72%.

Gerdau will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Gerdau is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.08%.

GGB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $20.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.76% and +40.03%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gerdau. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 63.26% higher. Gerdau currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Gerdau has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.31, which means Gerdau is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that GGB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GGB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.