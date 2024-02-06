Gerber, Perrigo must face lawsuit over ‘store brand’ infant formula - U.S. judge

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consumer products makers Gerber and Perrigo PRGO.N failed to knock back a distributor's lawsuit claiming they conspired to curb competition for “store brand” infant formula sold to retailers including Walmart, CVS and Target, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon in Brooklyn said in a decision on Tuesday that P&L Development could pursue its lawsuit for now against Nestlé-owned NESN.S Gerber and Perrigo accusing them of violating U.S. antitrust law.

The judge dismissed related claims against Nestlé S.A. as falling beyond the court's reach.

“Store brand” items that carry the logo of a retailer often are sold to consumers at a lower cost than branded versions. P&L Development manufactures, packages and distributes store-brand pharmaceutical and consumer health products to major national retailers, and it wanted to jump into the market for infant formula.

Jonathan Lewis, an attorney for Westbury, New York-based P&L Development, said the next phase of the case “will further validate the complaint’s allegations."

Representatives for Gerber and Perrigo and lawyers for the two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The companies have denied any wrongdoing.

Dublin, Ireland-based Perrigo, according to the complaint, dominates the U.S. market for store-brand infant formula, producing such baby food for 68 major retailers.

P&L Development, which is family owned and operated, filed its lawsuit in 2021, asserting that Gerber and Perrigo had a supply contract agreement between them that could keep out new entrants from selling store-brand formula to retailers.

Gerber told the court in a filing that P&L Development was “disappointed that a supply contract with Gerber never came to fruition.”

Gerber and Perrigo “sought nothing more than to comply with a valid and lawful pre-existing supply contract,” Gerber told the judge.

Attorneys for Gerber said such contracts are “normal and commonplace in commercial business arrangements that serve legitimate purposes.”

No trial date has been set in the case.

The case is P&L Development, LLC v. Gerber Products Company et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-05382-NG-AYS.

For plaintiff: Jonathan Lewis of Lowenstein Sandler

For Gerber: Geoffrey Costello of Kelley Drye & Warren and Carmine Zarlenga of Mayer Brown

For Perrigo: J. Clayton Everett Jr of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.