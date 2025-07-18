Gerald Alvin Libin Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $380K In Riley Exploration Permian Stock

A notable insider purchase on July 17, was reported by Gerald Alvin Libin, 10% Owner at Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Libin purchased 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian. The total transaction amounted to $380,850.

Riley Exploration Permian shares are trading up 2.11% at $27.11 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Riley Exploration Permian: A Closer Look

Riley Exploration Permian Inc is engaged in the business of exploration for and production of oil and natural gas. The company operations are in Kansas Properties and Tennessee Properties, among others.

Riley Exploration Permian's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Riley Exploration Permian's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 56.92% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Riley Exploration Permian's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.36.

Debt Management: Riley Exploration Permian's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 5.67 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Riley Exploration Permian's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.36 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 3.54, Riley Exploration Permian could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

