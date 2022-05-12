Commodities
Geox suspends new direct investments in Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Federico Maccioni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAX ROSSI

Italian shoemaker Geox said on Thursday it had suspended any new direct investments in Russia and was managing the situation in the short term to be able to weather the impact of future decisions regarding its presence in the country.

The maker of breathable yet waterproof footwear, which operates in Russia and Ukraine mainly through third parties, said it was withdrawing its European management and had reduced orders from third parties "where possible."

Geox added it expected 2022 revenues to top 700 million euros ($726.39 million), noting however that the target could become "challenging" should no solution to the Ukrainian be found soon.

