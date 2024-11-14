News & Insights

Stocks

Geox Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift

November 14, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Geox SpA (IT:GEO) has released an update.

Geox S.p.A. reported a 9.7% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting challenges in the Multibrand channel despite positive trends in direct sales, particularly through digital channels. The company is undertaking a strategic review of its distribution model in China and the United States to adapt to market needs. Geox remains committed to strengthening its market position through new partnerships in these regions.

For further insights into IT:GEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.