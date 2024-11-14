Geox Faces Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shift

Geox SpA (IT:GEO) has released an update.

Geox S.p.A. reported a 9.7% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reflecting challenges in the Multibrand channel despite positive trends in direct sales, particularly through digital channels. The company is undertaking a strategic review of its distribution model in China and the United States to adapt to market needs. Geox remains committed to strengthening its market position through new partnerships in these regions.

