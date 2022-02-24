Commodities
Geox 2021 sales rise 14.4%, sees uncertainty over Ukraine tensions

Michele Calamaio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sales at Italy's Geox rose 14.4% at constant exchange rates last year and the positive trend continued in the first months of 2022 but the shoemaker added there was growing uncertainty due to the unfolding Ukraine crisis.

The maker of breathable yet waterproof footwear said full-year revenues rose to 608.9 million euros ($677.71 million) in 2021, in line with its own forecasts, with growth coming from the gradual re-opening of the distribution network.

Direct store comparable sales rose 44% in the first weeks of this year compared to 2021 and nearing pre-pandemic levels, the company added.

Its 2021 operating loss narrowed to 44.9 million euros from a loss of 123.7 million euros the previous year.

Geox said it was impossible to predict the impact the Ukraine-Russia crisis would have on its business, adding its turnover in Russia amounted to 51 million euros last year and 5 million euros in Ukraine.

