GeoWealth to Buy $1.4B First Ascent Asset Management

Turnkey asset management platform and fintech provider GeoWealth has signed a deal to buy First Ascent Asset Management, a Denver-based registered investment advisor overseeing nearly $1.4 billion. Colin Falls, President, and CEO of GeoWealth, told FundFire that the deal is expected to close early in the second quarter. First Ascent, which also provides TAMP services, specializes in providing investment management and consulting services to independent advisors. The firm also provides non-discretionary model portfolios to technology platform providers. First Ascent will move to the GeoWealth platform and have access to its proprietary integrated tech stack, including back-office capabilities and customizable unified managed account offerings. GeoWealth’s platform includes advisor-managed models alongside a suite of third-party-manager-built models from about 40 providers, according to Falls. The firm also offers ETF model portfolios created by third-party ETF sponsors, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management. According to a news release, First Ascent’s investment offering and service model will remain unchanged, as will its flat-fee schedule. The firm charges a flat fee rate or percentage of assets under management, and annual fees range from .15% to .30% for accounts with at least $50,000.

