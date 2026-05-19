GeoVax Underscores Strategic Importance Of MVA-Based Preparedness; Prices $3M Private Placement

(RTTNews) - GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) underscored the importance of building domestic infrastructure around its Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) platform amid rising global infectious disease threats, while also announcing a $3 million private placement financing to support ongoing development.

The company emphasized that MVA-based vaccines and immunotherapies are uniquely suited for rapid response to emerging pathogens, given their safety profile and ability to be manufactured at scale.

GeoVax noted that strengthening domestic preparedness infrastructure is critical as infectious disease risks escalate worldwide, positioning its platform as a cornerstone for future biodefense and pandemic readiness.

GeoVax is advancing GEO-MVA to support global orthopoxvirus preparedness efforts and help address the need for expanded and diversified vaccine supply infrastructure. The company recently received positive Scientific Advice from the European Medicines Agency supporting a Phase 3 immunobridging pathway toward potential regulatory approval. This pivotal, Phase 3 trial is scheduled to initiate in Q4 '26, with data results anticipated by mid-2027.

GeoVax believes recent infectious disease developments further reinforce the strategic importance of:

• diversified vaccine supply infrastructure;

• scalable domestic manufacturing capabilities;

• rapid-response vaccine platform technologies;

• and long-term investment in biodefense preparedness.

In parallel, GeoVax entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for 2,027,027 shares of common stock at $1.48 per share, together with Series A and Series B warrants. The warrants are exercisable immediately and carry an 18-month terms. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $3 million before fees and expenses.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about May 19, 2026, subject to customary conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

"Recent events continue to demonstrate that preparedness infrastructure cannot remain reactive or narrowly focused on individual outbreak cycles," said GeoVax's CEO David A. Dodd. "We believe the advancement of scalable domestic MVA-based manufacturing capability represents an important strategic objective for strengthening future biodefense readiness."

The company recently implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on January 12, 2026.

GOVX closed Monday's trading at $2.21, up 79.67%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.06, down 6.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.