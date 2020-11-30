GeoVax Labs Signs License Deal With NIH To Advance Vaccines Development

(RTTNews) - GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX, GOVXW) said that it has signed a Patent and Biological Materials License Agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID, part of the National Institutes of Health or NIH, in support of GeoVax's non-clinical development of vaccines against numerous pathogens. Financial terms of the License Agreement were not disclosed.

The License Agreement provides GeoVax with access to certain materials and patent rights owned by agencies of the Department of Health and Human Services or HHS for use in combination with the Company's proprietary technology for the creation of preventive and/or therapeutic vaccines against Ebola-Zaire, Ebola-Sudan, Lassa virus, Marburg virus, Zika virus and malaria.

GeoVax Labs noted that the agreement also extends to the company's research and development efforts in certain oncology areas.

The agreement provides GeoVax with nonexclusive rights for the nonclinical development and manufacturing of its vaccine and immunotherapy candidates using HHS patents and materials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.