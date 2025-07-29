GeoVax Labs Revenue Doubles in Q2

Key Points - GAAP revenue reached $0.85 million in Q2 2025, exceeding analyst estimates and Revenue more than doubled compared to Q2 2024, also exceeding analyst estimates.

- GAAP loss per share narrowed sharply to $(0.35), significantly improving from $(1.99) in the prior year.

- Cash levels declined to $3.09 million despite positive pipeline and regulatory milestones; dilution and cash burn remain pressing concerns.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 28, 2025. The company posted GAAP revenue ahead of expectations, and continued to advance its lead clinical programs but highlighted increased operating costs and tightening cash reserves. GAAP revenue rose to $0.85 million, well above the analyst estimate of $0.39 million, while GAAP earnings per share came in at a loss of $(0.35), exceeding expectations of $(0.34). Compared to a $(1.99) GAAP loss per share in Q2 2024, this marks considerable year-over-year improvement. Overall, the period reflected continued scientific progress but also raised red flags regarding future funding and ongoing operating losses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.35) ($0.34) ($1.99) 82.4% (improvement) Revenue (GAAP) $0.85 million $0.39 million $0.30 million 183.6% Net Loss $5.37 million $5.06 million (6.1%) Research & Development Expenses $4.73 million $4.28 million (10.5%) Cash and Cash Equivalents $3.09 million(as of June 30, 2025) $5.51 million(as of Dec 31, 2024) (43.9%)

Business Overview and Recent Focus Areas

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) specializes in the research and development of vaccines and immunotherapies targeting significant unmet needs in infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), as well as treatment for solid tumors in oncology. Its clinical-stage pipeline is built around three main product families: GEO-CM04S1, a multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine; GEO-MVA, a vaccine for mpox and smallpox; and Gedeptin, a gene-directed immunotherapy for advanced cancers.

The company’s recent business strategy centers on accelerating progress in its clinical trials, broadening its intellectual property portfolio, and exploring manufacturing methods to improve scalability and security. Key factors for future success include continued advancement and positive results in clinical trials, securing timely regulatory approvals, expanding proprietary manufacturing capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships for development and commercialization.

Quarter Review: Pipeline Progress and Financial Developments

Revenue increased sharply in the second quarter of 2025, driven by government contract revenues from the BARDA/RRPV Project NextGen award, which supported the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, this contract has since been terminated by BARDA, a decision GeoVax attributes to government funding shifts rather than concerns over the product's safety or efficacy. This means the revenue boost is unlikely to continue, and future quarters may lack this tailwind.

The reported loss per share of $(0.35) was significantly better than the prior year’s $(1.99) per share, largely attributable to higher revenues and a broader share base, which diluted per-share losses. Net loss for the quarter was $(5.37) million, slightly widening from $(5.06) million in Q2 2024. Research and development (R&D) spending grew by 10.5% to $4.73 million compared to Q2 2024, R&D spending growth underscores continued investment in the company’s lead clinical programs. General and administrative (G&A) expenses also rose, reflecting growing costs for consulting and stock-based compensation as corporate development efforts accelerated.

The period saw major scientific progress. The GEO-MVA mpox/smallpox vaccine platform received supportive regulatory feedback from European authorities, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirming that a successful Phase 3 immuno-bridging clinical trial could enable the vaccine’s approval in all 27 European Union member states. GeoVax is targeting initiation of this pivotal trial in the second half of 2026. With global attention on pandemic preparedness and biosecurity, successfully advancing this vaccine represents a substantial market opportunity estimated at over $10 billion.

GEO-CM04S1, GeoVax’s multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate, continued its development in immunocompromised patients, a group not well served by existing vaccines. Clinical trial data showed enhanced immune responses in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and ongoing studies are evaluating outcomes in other high-need populations. The Gedeptin gene-directed immunotherapy program also released positive data for patients with solid tumors, supporting plans for Phase 2 studies and possible expansion into combination therapy for broader cancer indications.

GeoVax also advanced its efforts towards scalable vaccine manufacturing by developing proprietary methods based on continuous cell lines, aiming to alleviate worldwide supply bottlenecks and allow for localized production. A new Vice President for Technical Development and CMC Operations was brought on to lead these efforts. During the quarter, the company secured new U.S. patents for a malaria vaccine construct and for expanded Gedeptin use in combination with radiation therapy, strengthening its intellectual property position.

Looking Ahead: Funding, Guidance, and Key Watchpoints

GeoVax ended the quarter with $3.09 million in cash and cash equivalents, a sharp decline from $5.51 million as of December 31, 2024. After the close of the quarter, the company raised $5.6 million through a public offering, temporarily extending its cash runway. However, with cash used in operations exceeding $5 million and no recurring commercial revenue, ongoing funding through partnerships or additional offerings is critical to maintain momentum in clinical and regulatory activities.

Management did not provide formal forward earnings or revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter or full fiscal year. The company reiterated its focus on advancing its vaccine and oncology programs through additional clinical milestones, progressing the GEO-MVA Phase 3 clinical trial preparation, and building U.S.-based manufacturing capacity if government or partner funding becomes available. Future performance will depend heavily on milestone achievements, the ability to secure further external capital, and success in moving key assets through late-stage clinical trials to commercialization. GEO-CM04S1, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, continues to target underserved populations, with a new generation of clinical data expected to influence strategic partnership discussions in the coming quarters.

GOVX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

