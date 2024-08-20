News & Insights

Markets
GOVX

GeoVax Labs Offers $8.5 Mln Of Shares; Stock Down Over 25% In Pre-Market

August 20, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX), a company focused on cancer and infectious diseases, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with an institutional investor to sell 1.700 million shares at $5 per share in a registered direct offering priced above-the-market.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the drug maker will issue to the investor warrants to purchase up to 1.700 million shares with an exercise price of $5 per share.

The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be around $8.5 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 21.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

GOVX was trading down by 25.59 percent at $5.32 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.